Digital arts festival for students to be organised

Participants can record programmes and send them for evaluation

Jamboree, a digital arts festival for Malayali students across the world, will begin on February 1. The festival is organised by Global Malayali Association for Art and Culture (GMAC), a collective of arts and culture activists.

The festival aims at rejuvenating the spirit of students who have been restricted to their houses for long due to the pandemic situation. The participants can record their programmes and send them to GMAC to be evaluated.

The competitions are held in different categories for kids (3 to 5 years), juniors (6 to 9 years), seniors (10 to 12 years), teens (13 to 15 years), super-seniors ( 16 to 17 years), and youth (above 18 years).

Noted musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri is the festival chairman. Actor Manju Warrier released the logo of the festival recently, while actor Nivin Pauly launched the festival website.

Those interested in participating shall register before January 15 by contacting 9745109003 or 9745209003. The festival will conclude on March 10.