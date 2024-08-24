GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Digi Kerala project to be launched in Kozhikode

Published - August 24, 2024 12:55 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the Digi Kerala project at CDA colony in Eranhipalam at 11 a.m. on August 24 (Saturday). The project aims to achieve complete digital literacy in the district by November 1, 2024, targeting everyone aged 14 to 65.

The Kozhikode Corporation plans to survey every house to spot people who are digital illiterates and impart training. The initiative seeks to make Kerala the first fully digital literate state in the country.

Actor Asif Ali has been selected as the brand ambassador for the project. The poster of Digi Kerala was unveiled by him at an event held at the Corporation office on Thursday.

