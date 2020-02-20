Differently abled students to develop small forest in Kozhikode

Block Resource Centre (BRC), Kunnummel, Kozhikode, has launched an afforestation drive on the banks of the Kuttiyadi river involving differently abled students. According to BRC sources, the project titled ‘Pachilakkad’ was opened by actor Mohanlal some time ago by handing over saplings to students. The small forest is expected to come up on a one-acre plot. The sources said that different types of bamboo plants, trees and other smaller plants would be planted there along with saplings of local varieties.

There is plan to develop a butterfly park in the area too as most of these trees would attract them. Local residents, environmental organisations, along with Kunnummel block panchayat and Maruthonkara grama panchayat have extended support to the project, which is expected to be completed in three years.

BRC officials pointed out that the students who were part of the drive had problems travelling and were given home-based education. The little forest was also expected to be a lung space for the region, which would develop as a habitat for birds and other animals that were on the verge of extinction, they pointed out. The BRC conceived the idea to help develop social involvement and leadership skills of differently abled students and help them to be part of environmental protection.