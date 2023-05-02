ADVERTISEMENT

Differently abled students get vocational training, given placements

May 02, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The scheme titled ‘Esteem’ is for students who have completed Plus Two course from government and aided schools in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Job placements have been given to differently abled students who recently completed vocational training under a scheme conceived by the Kozhikode office of the Samagra Shiksha (SSK), Kerala.

According to SSK officials, the scheme titled ‘Esteem’ is for students who have completed Plus Two course from government and aided schools in the district. The courses under the scheme are recognised by the National Skills Qualifications Framework. Some of the differently abled students were trained at Keltron Knowledge Centres and Akshaya Centres.

P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Public Works, distributed certificates to students who completed a course that will enable them to get jobs as food and beverages service associates. Some of them have been given job offers at the Government Guest House and hotels in the city. Mr. Riyas expressed hope that the scheme would help differently abled students face the world with confidence. He also expressed government support for it.

