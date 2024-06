A differently abled man and his wife, who reportedly sustained injuries in the attack of their relatives, were admitted to a private medical college hospital at Mukkom on June 16 (Sunday).

The injured, C. Ashraf and his wife Shakkkira, claimed that they were assaulted following a quarrel over financial issues. They alleged that similar incidents had happened before and the police did not investigate them properly.

