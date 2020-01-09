Differently abled children clean KSRTC buses on strike day

When the whole State took a day off on account of the general strike on Wednesday, a few differently abled children set out, along with their parents and siblings, to the KSRTC bus stand in Kozhikode. They were not up for any journey, since none of the buses were plying. But they found it an excellent opportunity to clean the buses that are often covered in heaps of dirt.

Thirteen intellectually challenged children, and a few others, under the aegis of the National Trust LLC, Kozhikode, Kozhikode Parivaar, Humanity Vocational Training Centre and SAFA global ventures cleaned five buses. They carried the cleaning equipment with them and cleaned the outside part of the buses and inside of one of them.

“We could not clean the inside of the other buses, as the children were affected by the dust that emanated from them. We had not carried masks and hence gave up cleaning the inside of the other buses”, said P.Sikander, convenor of the National Trust LLC in Kozhikode.

They started around 9 a.m. and completed the task by noon. “These children are being trained to be self-reliant. Activities like this will help them be socially committed as well”, Mr.Sikander said.

Besides the children, around 15 others including their parents, siblings and office bearers of the supporting organisations took part in the cleaning drive.