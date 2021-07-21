DIET to help students tackle emotional issues

KOZHIKODE

21 July 2021 22:23 IST

Survey finds abnormal behaviour patterns among Plus Two students confined to home

The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kozhikode, is chipping in to help students and parents cope with various aspects of online learning at home.

Class-level Parents Teacher Association meetings are to be held soon to discuss giving emotional support to children from Classes VIII to XII in the district. Training for Plus Two class teachers and principals as part of the project titled Comprehensive Online Meeting of Parents for Educational Rejoice and Incubating Orientation was completed recently. DIET sources said that a survey conducted among parents of Plus Two students had revealed that their children were behaving emotionally and illogically to issues and picking quarrels with them after the launch of online classes. The students also preferred to stay alone. They were not regularly talking to family members, sharing their personal things, and were found to spend more time on electronic gadgets. These behaviour patterns were attributed to physical and emotional changes happening in teenagers as well as the impact of online learning.

The parents would be now requested to offer emotional and other means of support to their children. It is also important to understand their style of learning. The sources said that class PTA meetings would help parents and teachers share a personal friendship and communicate with each other. The teachers would be able to review the stu home and update parents about the ongoing classes through Victers Channel. The parents would get to know the psychological, intellectual, emotional and physical growth of their children and the methodology of teaching. It would also help develop a structure for self-learning for Plus Two students, create awareness about their mental set-up, and their emotional growth.

The project has been conceived keeping in mind the Plus One exams, the sources said.