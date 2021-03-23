DIET faculty reaches out to more schools

‘Needam-Schoolinoppam’ project expanded

The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kozhikode, has expanded its ‘Needam-Schoolinoppam’ project that involves DIET faculty members in the overall development of select schools.

According to DIET sources, 16 schools were part of the project in the 2019-20 academic year. It was implemented in 30 schools in 2020-21. One higher secondary school and one primary school each under one block resource centre are part of the project. DIET faculty members select their respective schools after consulting the district educational officer, assistant educational officers, and block project coordinators. The project is being implemented by the In-service Teacher Education, Field Interaction, and Coordination section in DIET. A senior DIET official told The Hindu on Monday that government schools were being given priority. The support for academic improvement could be in online and offline modes. He said a common online platform would be set up for discussing ideas and suggestions.

“DIET is organising various schemes for students, parents, and teachers. The respective schools can pick one that suits their requirement and implement it as its own. Online training, workshops, and live training sessions are part of the ‘Needam’ project,” said the official. The schemes implemented by DIET last year include home lab, which encourages students to set up small laboratories at their homes to learn science. ‘Lenus’ is for ensuring comprehensive physical fitness, ‘Mother talk’ for involving mothers in English languages learning of their children, ‘Lumina’ for making English language learning more creative, and ‘Orig maths’ explores the possibilities of the Japanese paper folding technique origami to learn mathematics.