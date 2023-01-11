Diamond jubilee celebrations of Kozhikode Corporation from Friday

January 11, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

A museum of city history and a diamond jubilee building in the Corporation office complex will be the highlights of the one-year-long Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Kozhikode Corporation that begins on Friday.

Mayor Beena Philip told reporters here on Wednesday that the Corporation has planned a variety of programmes over the year starting with national level development seminars, get together of people’s representatives, separate festivals for music, cinema, theatre, and literature besides cultural fests for Corporation employees, Kudumbashree and anganwadi workers, elderly people, differently abled people, residents associations, ASHA workers, and Haritha Karma Sena members. A food festival featuring traditional and street food, trade fair, history exhibition, agricultural, industrial and commercial exhibition are also part of the plan. A souvenir featuring the past, present, and future of the Corporation is also in the pipeline, she said.

“Kozhikode is a city that has a special place in Kerala’s past and present due to its trade relations and cultural abundance. We have been able to implement several systems that later became models for other local bodies in the State”, Ms. Philip said.

She said that Kozhikode was the first city in Kerala to abolish manual scavenging, and that the hygiene protocol being implemented in the city at present is the first of its kind. She also pointed out that the first de-addiction centre under any local body in the State was opened in Kozhikode this week. Ms. Philip also shared the Corporation’s achievement of vaccinating the maximum number of people at one centre during the pandemic.

The year-long diamond jubilee celebrations will be inaugurated by the Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh at Tagore Centenary Hall at 6 p.m. on Friday while lyricist and musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri will be the chief guest. Minister for Ports and Archives Ahammad Devarkovil, Minister for Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran, MPs Elamaram Kareem, Binoy Vishwam, P.T. Usha, M.K. Raghavan, and MLA Thottathil Raveendran will be the guests of honour in the event presided by the Mayor.