Dhwani to ensure safe berthing of vessels at Beypore Port

Facility gets new large tugboat worth ₹3.2 crore

A new large tugboat, Dhwani, has started operating at Beypore Port for facilitating the safe berthing of mercantile vessels and ensuring speedy cargo movement. The port, which was struggling in the absence of such a towing boat, finally got it as a result of efforts by a few prominent importers, traders’ forums and government officials.

In the absence of the tugboat, large cargo vessel operators were seemingly disinclined to frequent Beypore Port and cooperate with business promotion activities. Many a time, smaller boats were used for unloading goods from large cargo ships anchored several metres away from the port. With the arrival of the new tug, the towing job or escort would be easy.

Crew exchange

Functionaries of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry said they had submitted several memoranda to Union and State Ministers for sanctioning a larger tug as it was crucial for facilitating even the crew exchange of container vessels. They pointed out that some of the international shipping companies handling oil containers had already expressed their interest in doing the crew exchange from Beypore.

Officials said the 450-HP Dhwani had a superior echo radar system, VHF, echo sounder, GPS and Automatic Identification Systems.

The offshore tug was built in Goa Shipyard at a cost of ₹3.2 crore. It was sanctioned for Kozhikode as part of the ongoing shipping promotion programmes of Union and State governments, they said.

Though Beypore had a tug named M.T. Malabar, which was introduced in 2015 for streamlining cargo movement, it offered service only for a limited period.

It was later taken to the Kollam port, and no other replacement was made citing financial constraints. With the arrival of the new boat, the Zamorin Tug which was not in service for years due to mechanical failures would be dismantled soon.