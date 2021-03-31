Dharna against UAPA

The State committee of the Kerala Pouravakasha Kootayma (civil rights forum) is organising an evening dharna in all district centres in the State at 5 p.m. on April 3 demanding that political fronts clear their stand on Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and fake encounters.

Chairman of the forum A.Vasu (GROW Vasu) told reporters here on Tuesday that eight revolutionaries were killed by the government through fake encounters in the past five years. They included Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha at Nilambur, C.P. Jaleel at Vaithiri, Manivasakam, Ajitha, Karthi and Aravind at Manjakkandi and Velmurukan at Padinjarathara, he added.

The forum also drew attention to several custodial deaths too. “The State government has not made any move to withdraw UAPA cases against several people who have been labelled terrorists for propagating ideas, including human rights activists, social activists, Maoists and Muslim youths. There are over 140 such cases registered in the State,” Mr. Vasu said.

He said that the State showed double standards in announcing that a committee would be appointed to review UAPA cases. “The committee became a sanctioning agency for imposing UAPA on public servants and even students,” he added.