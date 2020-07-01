Dharna against govt. order on college teachers

KOZHIKODE

01 July 2020 21:59 IST

The United Action Forum to Protect Collegiate Education on Wednesday staged a dharna outside the office of the Deputy Director of Collegiate Education here in protest against a government order, which, it claimed, would eliminate temporary teachers’ posts in colleges in the State.

Opening the protest, social activist P. Geetha said that temporary appointments would not happen in the higher education sector if the order issued on April 1 was implemented. The government was also trying to sabotage the autonomy of universities through this. The order was imposed through an executive order in the guise of the COVID-19-induced lockdown restrictions, Ms. Geetha alleged.

