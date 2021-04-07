Dharmajan alleges harassment by DYFI

UDF candidate

Actor and United Democratic Front candidate Dharmajan Bolgatty on Tuesday alleged that he was prevented from entering a polling station at Sivapuram in Balussery constituency by a group of irate Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers.

He also complained that the youth organisation workers tried to manhandle him in the presence of voters and created a lot of trouble.

“I did not file any petition with the police as I was least interested in stirring up any political or legal issue in the name of that incident. It was only exposing their imprudence and stupidity,” he said.

Mr. Dharmajan also claimed that there were a series of threats against him from his political opponents for his candidature in Balussery constituency. “But, I never tried to react the way they adopted. My party workers were there to stand by me all the time for a peaceful electioneering,” he said.