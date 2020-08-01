Devotees offer Eid-ul-Adha prayers in households

Muslims in the city largely celebrated Eid-ul-Adha (the festival of sacrifice) in their households on Friday, paying heed to the appeal by the authorities that Eid prayers could be offered in mosques with limited number of people in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Most of the major mosques here that normally attracted large congregations remained closed on the day, announcing that there would not be Eid prayers in the wake of the pandemic. Among the major Juma mosques in the city where no Eid prayers were held were Pattala Palli and Palayam Muhiyudheen Mosque.

Protocol followed

The State government’s COVID-19 protocol including physical distancing was strictly adhered to in mosques like the Panniyankara Juma Masjid where the Eid namaz was offered by limited number of believers.

Hussain Madavoor, chief imam of the Palayam Muhiyudheen Mosque, said that believers in the city offered the special prayers with family members in their households.

He said he had offered Eid ‘Khutba’ (speech) through social media platforms accessible to a large number of believers. P.M. Abdul Kareem, member of the managing committee of the Pattala Palli, said that special Eid messages were circulated through social media.