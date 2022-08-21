Kozhikode

Development works worth ₹17 crore for Kozhikode

The State government has sanctioned development works worth ₹17 crore in the health sector in Kozhikode, Health Minister Veena George has said. Various projects will be taken up using the amount allocated in two years. The projects include a rehabilitation centre for tuberculosis patients and a new building for the district TB centre. The district vector control unit will also get a new building.


