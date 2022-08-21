Development works worth ₹17 crore for Kozhikode
The State government has sanctioned development works worth ₹17 crore in the health sector in Kozhikode, Health Minister Veena George has said. Various projects will be taken up using the amount allocated in two years. The projects include a rehabilitation centre for tuberculosis patients and a new building for the district TB centre. The district vector control unit will also get a new building.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.