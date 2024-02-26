‘Development of Railways in Ponnani stands tall among many things’

February 26, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)’s national organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer knows Ponnani in and out. Representing Ponnani in Lok Sabha in three consecutive terms since 2009, Mr. Basheer can proudly claim to be a veteran and seasoned parliamentarian from Kerala. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Basheer is confident of yet another term in the Lok Sabha.

What significant contributions could you make as an MP in the last five years?

The development of Railways in Ponnani constituency stands tall among many things. The comprehensive development of Tirur, Kuttippuram, and Parappanangadi railway stations could be ensured under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. All these stations are undergoing a facelift. With a second entry from the eastern side, three lifts and an escalator, Tirur station will soon be looking first class.

I could also bring about halts for some major trains at these stations, particularly a halt for Vande Bharat Express at Tirur and one for Yesvantpur Express at Parappanangadi.

I could bring ₹33 crore from Central Road Fund for Ponmundam bypass overbridge, and give special focus on seven panchayats such as Mangalam, Paradur, Veliyankode, Marakkara, Tirunavaya, Kalpakanchery, and Nannambra by adopting them under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna (SAGY) scheme.

How successful were you in getting corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds?

MPs can bring a great deal of CSR funds for the development of their respective constituencies. However, the problem I faced was the lack of such companies with CSR potentials. Still I could fetch ₹90 lakh from Indian Oil Corporation and ₹40 lakh from Airport Authority of India for the development of health and education sectors in Ponnani.

Considering the unique nature of Ponnani, what did you do for the Kole wetlands sector?

I can proudly say that the development that the Kole sector witnessed during my tenure was off the chain. When ₹114 crore was spent for agriculture development, a project under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund could bring ₹300 crore for Ponnani.

What is it that you take pride in as a Parliamentarian?

It’s nothing but my performance in Parliament. With 95% attendance in Lok Sabha, I was in the forefront for raising many issues affecting the country. I raised 219 questions and took part in 98 debates in Parliament. I moved five private members’ bills in Parliament. It was because of our tenacity and commitment to issues concerning the country, particularly the minorities, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi once remarked that the three Muslim League members in Parliament had hated him.

You are known to have been involved in humanitarian activities. Should MPs be involved in such work?

Yes, they should. We are all people’s representatives, and we have a responsibility to them. I could get help from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for dozens of ailing people for medical treatment. And I could help dialysis centres at Tirurangadi, Ponnani, Tirur, and Chalissery with the MP fund. Over and above, I could make my presence felt in my constituency.

What prospects do you see ahead as the 18th Lok Sabha elections are around the corner?

The Muslim League is fully equipped to face the elections, though we are yet to launch any sort of campaign. A proposal to swap the Ponnani and Malappuram candidates remains on the cards. The party will take a final decision in a day or two.

How satisfied are you representing the Muslim minority in Parliament?

I am 100% satisfied. I followed the path shown by our predecessors like Ibrahim Sulaiman Sait, Quaid-e-Millat Muhammad Ismail, G.M. Banatwala, and E. Ahamed. I could raise the voice of the community in the Lok Sabha. It requires a great deal of preparation to address Parliament, and I missed no chance.

