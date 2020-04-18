Developing green fingers during lockdown

Cooped up at homes during the lockdown, many may feel inclined to try their hand at farming, but would not know where to start. The Haritha Keralam Mission in Kozhikode has come up with a set of videos that may help such homestead farmers.

The Mission has improvised the Haritha Samruddhi Ward project, which was being implemented in the State for quite some time by the Agriculture Department and local bodies, to suit the lockdown situation.

“We realised people had a lot of time on their hands and found this the best opportunity to get them hooked to agriculture,” said Mission coordinator P. Prakashan, the man behind all the 10 videos, which when combined gives one a crash course in effective organic vegetable cultivation.

There are videos on making grow bags, wick irrigation, organic manure, pesticides and fungicides. The videos are being shared on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of Haritha Keralam Mission.

“We get good response for the videos, especially those on pest control. Even people in the rural sector are not very familiar with pest control measures,” said Mr. Prakashan.

Meanwhile, seeds and saplings are available at all Krishi Bhavans. They are also being distributed through ward members, residents’ associations and voluntary organisations. “It is not the non-availability of seeds that stops people from cultivation, but that of time and lack of interest. If one can bypass these problems, these videos will give you the how,” added Mr. Prakashan.