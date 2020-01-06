Devaswom employee stabbed inside temple

Malabar Devaswom Board president has O.K. Vasu condemned the attack, allegedly by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activists, on an employee inside the Kanathur Sree Mahavishnu temple near Pallikunnu on Sunday evening.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Vasu said that in the past several political clashes had taken place outside the temple, but this is the first time such a violent attack occurring on the temple premises.

He said a few RSS workers entered the temple around 7.45 p.m. with an aim to kill P. Anand who is working as a clerk in the temple. He has been hospitalised with stab injuries.

Mr. Vasu said the attackers also took away some gold and silver ornaments and ₹50,000 from the temple office. The police have registered a case and started investigation in this regard.

Mr. Vasu said earlier the RSS used to conduct martial training sessions near the temple.

Meanwhile, BJP district general secretary K. K. Vinod said that the party was not involved in the attack. He alleged that a gang led by Anand was involved in several clashes in the past. Anand was also the second accused in the case of attempt to murder of an RSS worker, he said.