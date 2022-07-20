Devaswom board meeting on July 25
Activities of temples to be appraised
A meeting to review the activities of various temples under the Malabar Devaswom Board’s Kozhikode division will be held at Azhakodi Devi Temple Hall here on July 25. The meeting will be held in the presence of M.R. Murali, president, Malabar Devaswam Board; A.N. Neelakandan, Commissioner, Devaswam Board; and other board members. Office-bearers of all temples under the Kozhikode division are also expected to attend the meeting.
