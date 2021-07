KOZHIKODE

05 July 2021 23:12 IST

The Malabar Devaswom Board has allocated ₹5 crore from its own funds for disbursing salary to its staff.

A release said on Monday that this was apart from the government allocation of ₹5.1 crore. This is in view of the inability to pay salaries from the revenue of temples in the wake of the pandemic, the release said.

