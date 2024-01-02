Devaswom employees take out march demanding implementation of wage revision

January 02, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Kozhikode

Employees of the Malabar Devaswom Board, under the aegis of the Malabar Devaswom Staff union, carried out a march to head quarters of the board at Eranhipalam in Kozhikode on Monday in protest against the government’s neglect towards their issues and delay in implementing the wage revision that was recommended two years ago.

The grant and temple fund earmarked in the State Budget every year is being used to pay the salaries of the employees. The government has made no move to set up a common fund for the board, like other Devasom boards in the State, so that they could be independent. However, the grant is not paid in full and the Board has lost over ₹75 crores over the last 10 years. Moreover, many employees have not been paid for months, they alleged.

The employees questioned why the wage revision has been frozen especially since it does not cause the government any additional burden. They also accused that the government was taking them for a ride for years in the name of a bill for their wage revision that was supposedly coming up in the assembly.

Through the protest march the employees demanded quick implementation of wage revision, payment of salary arrears, passing the Malabar Devaswom comprehensive amendment bill in the assembly and revision of pension and gratuity immediately.

