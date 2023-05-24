ADVERTISEMENT

Devagiri leads the race at B-Zone arts festival

May 24, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

Farook College far behind with 59 points, while Providence Women’s College, with 36 points, is in the third place

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvathira competition in progress at Rosa Bianca, Calicut University B-Zone arts festival at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, is leading the race at ‘Rosa Bianca’, the Calicut University B-Zone arts festival at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, on the third day when the results of most off-stage and a few on-stage events were announced by the organisers.

The college garnered 21 points in on-stage events and 89 in off-stage competitions to score 110 points in total. Farook College, Feroke, the usual champions, are far behind with 59 points, while Providence Women’s College, with 36 points, is in the third place.

A contestant in the Bharatanatyam competition coming out after her performance at Rosa Bianca, the Calicut University B-Zone arts festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Earlier on Wednesday, actress Nilambur Ayisha inaugurated the festival that is being held after a gap of three years owing to the pandemic. University union vice-chairman Ashwin S.R. presided over the function.

The on-stage events began on Wednesday. Mohiniyattam, Thiruvathirakkali, Bharatanatyam, Kerala Nadanam, Kathakali, Thullal, Malayalam drama, Kathakali Sangeetham, percussion, western music, and light music were some of the events held on Wednesday.

Folk dance, Kuchipudi, Ganamela, mono act, mime, skit, group song, classical music, and Mappilappattu are among the major events to be held on Thursday.

