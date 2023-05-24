HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devagiri leads the race at B-Zone arts festival

Farook College far behind with 59 points, while Providence Women’s College, with 36 points, is in the third place

May 24, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Thiruvathira competition in progress at Rosa Bianca, Calicut University B-Zone arts festival at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, on Wednesday.

Thiruvathira competition in progress at Rosa Bianca, Calicut University B-Zone arts festival at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, is leading the race at ‘Rosa Bianca’, the Calicut University B-Zone arts festival at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, on the third day when the results of most off-stage and a few on-stage events were announced by the organisers.

The college garnered 21 points in on-stage events and 89 in off-stage competitions to score 110 points in total. Farook College, Feroke, the usual champions, are far behind with 59 points, while Providence Women’s College, with 36 points, is in the third place.

A contestant in the Bharatanatyam competition coming out after her performance at Rosa Bianca, the Calicut University B-Zone arts festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

A contestant in the Bharatanatyam competition coming out after her performance at Rosa Bianca, the Calicut University B-Zone arts festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Earlier on Wednesday, actress Nilambur Ayisha inaugurated the festival that is being held after a gap of three years owing to the pandemic. University union vice-chairman Ashwin S.R. presided over the function.

The on-stage events began on Wednesday. Mohiniyattam, Thiruvathirakkali, Bharatanatyam, Kerala Nadanam, Kathakali, Thullal, Malayalam drama, Kathakali Sangeetham, percussion, western music, and light music were some of the events held on Wednesday.

Folk dance, Kuchipudi, Ganamela, mono act, mime, skit, group song, classical music, and Mappilappattu are among the major events to be held on Thursday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.