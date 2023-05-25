Devagiri College maintains lead at B-Zone arts fest

May 25, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, maintained its lead at ‘Rosa Bianca’, the ongoing B-Zone arts fest organised by the Calicut University students’ union at the Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode, for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

According to sources, the city college scored 206 points in on-stage and off-stage competitions. Farook College, Kozhikode, is in the second position with 114 points and Providence Women’s College, Kozhikode, is in the third slot with 64 points.

According to the organisers, A.S. Neha (14 points) from St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, is leading the race for the Kalathilakam title, while Thaha Thameem (13 points) from Rouzathul Uloom Arabic College, Kozhikode, is the front-runner for the Kalaprathibha title.