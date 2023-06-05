Despite warnings, people throng dangerous stretches of Kozhikode beach

June 05, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

Despite clearly visible cautionary boards and warnings by local fishermen, the number of visitors who recklessly make their entry into dangerous stretches of Kozhikode beach for adventurous baths and games are on the rise.

Youngsters’ groups from neighbouring districts are the majority who even risk their lives to create social media reels around such hazardous locations.

“Only very few know that the beaches in the city are not meant for sea bath and other unguided adventurous activities. During weekends, what we see is the open violation of all safety measures by visitors. Even small children are being taken to risky stretches,” said Irfan Mohammed, a fisherman from Vellayil. He pointed out that there has to be strong surveillance measures to warn people who throw caution to the wind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue guards

The poor number of rescue guards to control people on weekends and holidays is still a major challenge. Only two guards are now on duty to meet emergency rescue situations on the main beach. The demand earlier put forth by various organisations to appoint more trained guards, preferably fishermen, is yet to be considered by the Tourism authorities.

Traders in the South Beach area reveal that there are many who try to enjoy sea baths in risky stretches late in the evening, evading the eyes of the security guards. According to them, the local fishermen are seemingly fed up with warning such groups that always poke fun at such advice.

“Another dangerous trend is the entry of intoxicated persons to the beach area. There is no move yet to restrict such persons who often wander along risky areas. There are also people who often lie in an unconscious state along the beach,” said Sajeer Tayyil, a push cart trader in the area. He feels that an intensified patrol by the police will definitely change the situation.

Meanwhile, police officers from Vellayil station said there is no laxity in carrying out day and night patrol to check such situations. The service of the police aid post is also available now on the beach for the public to pinpoint any such safety violations for spot action, they pointed out.

Officials with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) said the shortage of funds continues to be the main reason to address the issue of low number of rescue guards. According to DTPC Secretary T. Nikhil Das, a proposal has already been submitted to the Department of Tourism to address the issue. “We hope that it will be considered to address the challenge during this monsoon season,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.