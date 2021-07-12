Despite ‘stop memo’, construction progressing on Connolly Canal bank

River protection committee alleges nexus between corpn. officials, encroachers

The bank of Connolly Canal near Puthiyapalam, where construction of a building is in progress allegedly violating Coastal Regulation Zone rules, witnessed interesting scenes on Monday.

Local councillor P.K. Nassar and Corporation Building Inspector Manikandan visited the spot in the evening and asked the building contractor and workers to stop the work immediately. However, construction activities resumed in less than an hour after they left. The local river protection committee said it showed the alleged nexus between river encroachers and corporation officials.

“Mr. Manikandan said that the corporation had issued a stop memo on the construction on Sunday. But they went on with the construction even after several warnings and we had to inform the police,” said Faisal Pallikandy, secretary of the Kallai River Protection Committee. Police officials who visited the spot later on the day asked Mr. Manikandan for a copy of the stop memo. But he said the stop memo was only printed, and not issued.

“By delaying the paperwork and lying about it, the official was helping encroachers to go ahead with their work,” Mr. Pallikandy said.

He said the building under construction is almost on the edge of the canal.

There were several other buildings on the same bank, obviously on encroached land, in different stages of construction. “We had called the Additional Tahsildar to pay a visit to the spot in question. She said she was too busy and asked me to contact the surveyor myself if I wanted to check if it was on encroached land,” Mr. Pallikandy added.

A building on the land had been demolished in 2019 alleging encroachment.

The River Protection Committee had earlier complained that encroachers were trying to mislead the court and the public by approaching the court in groups demanding separate surveys on the same land. “These people claim to be timber merchants, while only a minority of them are timber merchants at present. This is part of an elaborate scheme to grab government land,” Mr. Pallikandy alleged.