Despite pandemic, IIMK secures 100% summer placements

Kozhikode

09 November 2020 18:39 IST

Brushing aside the ripple effect of COVID-19, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has successfully closed the summer placements drive for the 24th batch of its Post Graduate Program (PGP) and the inaugural batches of PGP Liberal Studies and Management, and PGP Finance.

Announcing the successful wrap up of summer placements, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIMK, said that the process was completely carried out through a virtual placement drive and it witnessed encouraging participation from recruiters. The active involvement and commitment of our students and faculty contributed in receiving appreciation by our recruitment partners for a seamless transition to the new normal, he said.

A key highlight this year was the excellent participation from front-end investment banking and private equity and venture capitalists, as well as e-commerce companies. Offers in these domains doubled year-on-year during summer placements as compared to the previous season.

A press statement said that this season attracted participation from 144 recruiters who offered internships to 541 students with the highest stipend for two months pegged at ₹3.2 lakh.