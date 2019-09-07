Despite festival, lean season for florists

“How much do you want to spend for a bunch of flowers this Onam? ₹30 or ₹50?

At the flower market at Palayam Junction in Kozhikode, florists are busy canvassing passers-by with bunches of flowers in their hands.

“We never had to strive this hard to find customers during Onam. This is the worst season ever,” Mohan Das, who sells flowers at the market for the past 25 years, said. “In fact, we did not suffer this way last season, even after the floods,” he added.

Most educational institutions and government offices are not conducting pookkalam (flower carpet) competitions this year. “Pookkalam competitions in schools and colleges used to be our major source of income during Onam. But schools are not conducting such contests this year. Students have been asked to donate funds for flood relief instead,” Mohan Das said.

The merchants mostly bring flowers from Bengaluru, Gundlupet, and Dindigul. This year, they are selling flowers at a rate lower than the market rate. “Still, we are selling flowers, otherwise they will get spoilt. We have to pay extra money to the Corporation as well to dispose off decayed flowers,” said Mithun, one of the workers at a flower stall.

The merchants are pinning their hopes on the days to come when Onam celebrations gather momentum.

However, people like Manu Mariam, who is a debutant florist, is happy with her business. Her flower stall, set up in front of the Mahila Mall, is an all-women flower stall and is quite in the vogue among office-goers who throng the place in the evenings.

“This is more than what I had expected. Many members of my family are into flower business. They suffered heavy losses in the last season. So I was cautious enough to make sure that I did not suffer any loss this season,” she said.

Manu is bringing flowers from Gundlupet and selling at wholesale rates. She has many retail outlets set up in other districts as well. “At present, I am facing a shortage of flowers, which will be solved with the arrival of fresh stock in the morning,” she said. She also hopes that the business will gather pace in the coming days.