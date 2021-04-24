Despite curbs, no let-up in IMFL smuggling in Kozhikode

Carriers found using private vehicles to transport illegal stock

Attempts to smuggle in Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) into Kozhikode district are on the rise, even as the State government has imposed more restrictions on the public to stop the spread of COVID-19. Many are reportedly on a buying spree and illegal procurement of stock.

Though Excise squads have intensified surprise inspections and vehicle checking, there has been no let-up in cases where carriers use private vehicles to smuggle in illegally procured stock. Meanwhile, black market prevails in rural pockets, with the police imposing more regulations near Beverages Corporation and Consumerfed outlets to control rush.

The situation was no different during the first wave of the pandemic when hooch dens too had turned active. For many it was an opportunity to make quick buck. The situation was brought under control with a strong deployment of striking forces and plainclothesmen by the Excise Department.

The biggest seizure of IMFL in Kozhikode during the second wave of the pandemic was on Friday when an Excise squad impounded a car with 486 bottles of IMFL. A 40-year old Kuruvattur resident also was arrested. Officials said the man attempted to smuggle in illegally procured liquor using the boot space of the car. His plan was to sell it off to local buyers at a higher rate.

The surprise inspections on Thursday and Friday to trace hooch dens also had earned results. The squads seized 545 litres of arrack and 250 litres of wash from a village near Maniyoor. Incidentally, the arrested were two youths below 30 years old who reportedly wanted to cash in on local sales.

Noticing the spike in the number of cases, range-level squads have already been asked to intensify surprise checks and night patrol. Apart from highway squads, there will be a separate wing to keep an eye on rural and coastal roads. Bike patrol squads are also likely to be re-deployed soon after reviewing the situation at a district-level meeting.