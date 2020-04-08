Despite crackdown, overpricing, sale of low quality food continue

Despite repeated appeals, overpricing and sale of low quality food items is on the rise and the Kozhikode Corporation is making desperate efforts to control the situation.

The health squad of the corporation led by health supervisor K. Sivadas conducted inspections at fish stalls at Kovoor, Chevarambalam, NGO quarters and Kottooli on Wednesday and took action against vendors who did not exhibit the wholesale price list as directed. Retail vendors are not supposed to charge more than 20% over the wholesale price. Several vendors were asked to lower prices based on complaints.

The health squad also seized two vegetable carts and a fruit cart from the Palayam market for overpricing and selling damaged goods. The inspection was carried out following complaints that rotten vegetables were being sold at the market.

On Tuesday, the health squad confiscated a full truckload of fish near Kallai market. The corporation had authorised only 17 truckloads of fish to be brought to the city for sale at 16 designated markets. Sale of fish outside the markets have been banned during the lockdown period. However, there have been incidents of additional loads of fish being brought to the city during early hours and sold on roadsides to retailers for higher prices.

The 600 kilograms of fish confiscated on Tuesday was not destroyed, as was the norm, since the fish was edible. The corporation charged the merchants a fine of ₹20,000 for its release.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said that unauthorised sale of fish in the city would not be allowed at any cost.