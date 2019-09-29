Design Con lays focus on architecture in rebuilding Kerala

The Government Higher Secondary School at Karapparamba in Kozhikode has been a wonder for most people after its renovation recently. The transformation of the school is a testimony to what good design can do to elevate the standards of an institution. So, when the first ever Design Festival in the State takes place in Kozhikode, the school seems like the perfect venue.

Design Con 2019 that was opened by artist Shantha at the school on Saturday makes use of its space well to host a variety of discussions, workshops and exhibitions on design. The conference works as a platform for students and young professionals to interact with design professionals who have come from different parts of the country.

The first day of the conference featured talks by the likes of writer Manu S.Pillai, architects Alicia Souza, Rekha Rodwittiya, architect and musician Shaktisree Gopalan, Radhakrishnan K.G., Deepak Dayanidhi, Roy Vargehse, M.P. Sreeram and M.S.A. Kumar. The topics range from impact of design on lifestyle, culture, society, politics, public spaces, ecology, and environment.

A panel discussion on the need for a design policy for Kerala in the context of the recent floods and rebuilding after that, will be one of the major attractions of the second day of Design Con.

Around 700 delegates including 250 students of architecture are taking part in the conference that is also notable for its exhibitions and outdoor activities. The exhibition on the renovation of the Bihar Museum in Patna by Japanese architect Fumihiko Maki, is a learning experience for design enthusiasts. “Uruvam”, a terracotta installation and exhibition on social engagement, a Shibori art installation by artists Alaka and Usman and a wall art session for the students of the school which is being curated by noted artists Riyas Komu and Abid Sheikh are some of the attractions of the festival. Besides, there is an exhibition featuring experimental and successful designs by prominent architects in the State.

Design Con is being organised by TiECon Kerala and Avani Institute of Design, Kozhikode, along with Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) Kerala Regional Chapter and Design Ashram, Kozhikode.