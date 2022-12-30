Departmental inquiry ordered against surveyor for turning up drunk at office

December 30, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

A lightning inspection by the Vigilance team in the survey division of the Kozhikode Corporation office on Wednesday revealed several discrepancies.

While an official was arrested by the Town police on the charge of turning up drunk at the office, another official is on the radar after he was caught with unaccounted money in his possession. The District Collector ordered a departmental inquiry against surveyor K.V. Rajesh.

Besides, the Vigilance found that the division was slack in its work as there were more than 200 files that were over four years old and are yet to be cleared.

The Vigilance conducted the inspection based on a complaint by a homemaker at Kallai that her application for survey had been pending for years. The survey division consists of officials on deputation and they work under the tahsildar.

The Vigilance team found that the surveyors often took help from freelance surveyors to carry out their work. It was also found that four surveyors in the division were often absent from work. Important documents that should be maintained at the office, such as the ‘cash in hand’ book, were also found missing.