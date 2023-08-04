Department of Sports may be part of next season of Malabar River Festival

August 04, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Kodenchery (Kozhikode)

The Department of Sports is most likely to partake in the Malabar River Festival and the International White Water Kayaking Championship at Kodenchery from the next season.

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, who inaugurated the ninth edition of the festival at Pulikkayam in Kodenchery here on Friday, said he would check into why the Sports Council of Kerala was yet to recognise white water kayaking as an event, even though it had been included in the Olympics and the National Games.

“The Malabar River Festival is a very important celebration in north Kerala. That it has tremendous public participation is enlightening,” the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the department had spent over ₹1,500 crore for development of basic infrastructure in the sports sector. Besides, there has been a private investment of ₹40,000 crore in the sector. “We have plans to make sports mandatory in school curriculum and to introduce new courses at college- and university-level in sports subjects,” he said, adding that emphasis on sports was necessary to develop a healthy young population.

Presiding over the function, Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph said there were six contestants in the event from his constituency. He urged the Sports Minister to support students with grace marks and provide an overall help from the department for the promotion of white water kayaking as a sport.

Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society chief executive officer Binu Kuriakose, Koduvally block panchayat president K.K. Ashraf, and Alex Thomas and Mercy Pulikkattil, presidents of Kodenchery and Thiruvambady grama panchayats respectively were present. The Minister later visited the International Kayaking Centre at Pulikkayam.

The ninth Malabar River Festival and International White Water Kayaking Championship are being organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society, District Tourism Promotion Council, and the Kozhikode District Panchayat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.