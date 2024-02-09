Demolition of old buildings in progress at Kozhikode Railway Station as part of modernisation project

February 09, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The demolition of old buildings, including the dilapidated staff quarters, is in progress as part of the ₹445.95-crore Kozhikode Railway Station modernisation project. A multi-storey building to house the existing railway hospital will be constructed in the first phase at a viable plot with easy access.

The project sketch approved by the Railways has been sent for final verification of experts with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras. According to officials, construction works would begin at the marked sites only after securing final clearance for all the project sketches from experts concerned.

Arrangements are in place to relocate some offices at the railway station to facilitate speedy execution. On completion of the shifting works, the demolition of old buildings near platform number-1 would begin. Rank projects and Development Private Limited, a Salem-based agency, was assigned with the multi-crore modernisation project in November 2023.

The demolition works, which covers more than 90 percent of the old buildings, would be completed by avoiding maximum pollution threats and inconveniences to the public, said the officials. Details of office shifting would be circulated in advance to avoid any trouble for the passengers, they added.

Upon the completion of modernisation works, the Railways would be able to utilise around 45 acres of prime land to plan various revenue generating allied projects and services. Concourse connecting east and west terminals, two multi-level car parking facilities, four-storey terminal buildings, and connectivity with proposed metro rail are some of the highlights.

The scattered staff quarters across the western side of the station would be replaced with five separate apartment complexes of different sizes. The railway office buildings would be brought under a single roof making it more convenient and accessible for the passengers and staff.

