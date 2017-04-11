‘Demands-day’ against SBI service charges, fine

The All-Kerala Bank Employees Federation (AKBEF) is observing a ‘demands day’ on Wednesday to protest against the SBI’s imposition of hefty service charges and the insistence on high minimum balance.
AKBEF leaders said the public-sector SBI, which should have been a centre of people-oriented banking service, was now going the way of new-generation banks.
The federation pointed out that fine on not keeping minimum balance and cash withdrawal above three times was unreasonable.
They said this was at a time when the SBI was provisioning huge sums to service non-performing assets. For instance, in 2014-15, while the SBI made an operating profit of ₹38,914 crore, it had to allocate ₹25,812 crore for provisioning bad loans and contingencies.
The AKBEF demands-day will press for the withdrawal of penalty for not keeping minimum balance and dropping of service charges.
