Demand to withdraw amendments to RTE, KER

Kozhikode

10 April 2021 20:33 IST

‘Aided schools being denied grant-in aid’

The Kozhikode district unit of the Kerala Private (Aided) School Managers’ Association has urged the State government to withdraw amendments to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act and the Kerala Education Act.

P.K. Anwar, district secretary of the association, said the government should also impress upon the Centre of the adverse impact of the National Education Policy. The local area development funds of MPs and MLAs being provided for government schools should be extended to aided schools as well.

New posts of peons should be created in lower primary schools, clerks in upper primary schools, and Class 5 should be permitted in LP schools and Class 8 in UP schools. Some members of the association also alleged that they had not been given grant-in aid for years. They claimed that the renovation of school buildings could not be taken up due to this.

Advertising

Advertising