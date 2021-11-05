Demand to throw open Gender Park fully to women

Lack of a full-time director affects functioning of facility: activist

V.P. Zuhra, president of NISA, a Kozhikode-based forum for progressive Muslim women, has demanded the State government take immediate steps to make the Gender Park campus in the city useful to women.

Speaking to media here on Friday, Ms. Zuhra pointed out that despite two inaugurations, the first one six years ago, the facilities at the Gender Park are yet to be of any use to women. The government has so far spent ₹26 crore on the facility, which was envisaged as a platform to combine various projects for women and transgenders. However, it is yet to be thrown open for women, she alleged.

“I had to take permission from Thiruvananthapuram to just go and sit there at the library to complete writing my book,” she said, adding that the Gender Park does not provide any solace to women, at this time, when gender-based violence and injustice are on the rise.

“The library has a few books and there is a librarian, besides a coordinator for the South Asian Gender Research Centre and a gardener. The other facilities at the Gender Park, that were much hyped about, are not open. Construction is ongoing for some of the structures,” Ms. Zuhra said.

She complained that the lack of a full-time director for the Gender Park, and trying to control it from a remote location (Thiruvananthapuram) was the reason behind the facility turning useless. “Two women civil servants had been given the charge of the Gender Park, but they are unable to pay attention to it, amidst their other responsibilities,” she said.

Ms. Zuhra has written to the Secretary of the Administrative Reforms Commission besides Minister for Women and Child Welfare Veena George to expedite steps to make the Gender Park active and thus useful to citizens.