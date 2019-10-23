Demand to strengthen Emergency Medicine dept at MCH

The demand to strengthen the Emergency Medicine Department at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, has gained momentum again in view of a recent circular brought out by the college principal seeking deployment of one postgraduate student each from all other departments in the casualty section for at least a month.

K. Mohammed Thasneem, president of the Kozhikode unit of the Kerala Medical Postgraduate Association, said on Wednesday that permanent faculty was yet to be appointed at the department, created in 2012. Though the intention of carving out a separate department for Emergency Medicine was to give immediate medical attention to patients having illnesses and injuries, it had not helped improve the facilities at the casualty section.

A senior professor from another department has been made the Head of the Department. There is another Assistant Professor, a provisional Assistant Professor, and two Senior Residents. Dr. Thasneem pointed out that there was a time when there were no senior Professors and the affairs.

The Directorate of Medical Education is lukewarm to the numerous requests by the college principal, successive heads of department, and students to create more posts, it has been claimed. No new posts had been created in accordance with the rise in the number of patients either. Dr. Thasneem said that appointing additional faculty at least temporarily would help ease the situation, pointing out that seven temporary staff were appointed in the department at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, recently.

Meanwhile, after the college union staged a protest against the circular, the principal on Monday clarified that the circular was mandatory for only those in clinical specialities and it was voluntary for non-clinical specialities. Dr. Thasneem said that posting a postgraduate student from another department to the Emergency Medicine section during the course might not be correct as it was not included in the syllabus.

College union functionaries pointed out that stop-gap solutions would not make any difference and increasing the posts of professors and PG students in the department was the ultimate solution. Otherwise, new posts of senior resident or non-academic resident should be created in the casualty section. A representative of the Government Medical College Teachers’ Association said that efforts were on to sort out the issue as early as possible.