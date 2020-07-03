Demand to resume passenger train services

The demand to resume passenger train and Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) services within the State, especially north Kerala, has been growing in the wake of lockdown relaxations.

Now, passengers in north Kerala depend on two Jan Shatabdi trains, one starting early morning from Kannur (via Kottayam) and one in the afternoon from Kozhikode (via Alappuzha). The other train is Netravati Express which has halts at Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur and Thrissur stations. Because of the COVID-19 threat, regular halts have been discontinued for the two pairing Jan Shatabdi trains running within the State.

“Only passenger trains have not been allowed to conduct services even though other public transport services have been opened in a phased manner,” C.E. Chakkunny, working chairman of the Confederation of All India Rail Users Association, said.

The Trivandrum Express via Kottayam has been beneficial to a certain extent to rail commuters travelling between Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. “However, rail passengers need train services from Kannur or Kozhikode to reach destinations till at least Thrissur,” he said.

Mr. Chakkunny said that steep rise in prices of fuel as well as bus, car and autorickshaw charges had put a burden on commuters. A MEMU service should be introduced immediately on the Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam- Kozhikode-Kannur-Kasaragod route for people travelling for work in towns and cities.

The Southern Railway had plans to begin a MEMU service in the Mangaluru-Shoranur sector in April. However, the lockdown derailed its plans. “The Ministry of Railways and the State government should work out a viable alternative for the travelling public,” he said.