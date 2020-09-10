Demand to restore wide-bodied aircraft operations at Calicut

The advisory committee for the Calicut International Airport has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to restore the operation of wide-bodied aircraft that was suspended following the Air India Express crash on August 7.
The order from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to suspend the operation had not specifically said whether it was temporary or permanent. Incidentally, the DGCA had banned the operation of wide-bodied aircraft in May 2015 on the basis of the Court of Inquiry report on the Air India Express Boeing 737 crash in Mangaluru in May 2010.
Now, Saudia (Saudi Arabian Airlines) and Air India, which were operating wide- bodied flights, have rescheduled their flights to Kochi.
C.E. Chakkunny, member of the advisory committee and president of the Malabar Development Council, said the resumption of wide-bodied aircraft operations was necessary as far as passengers from north Kerala were concerned. Air India and Emirates had successfully operated wide-bodied aircraft for a fairly long period, offering convenience, capacity, and efficiency until their operations were suspended earlier, he added.
The DGCA had allowed the resumption of wide-bodied aircraft Boeing 777-200 and Airbus 330-300 at the airport in August 2018. However, the airline companies and the airport authorities had been instructed to comply with stringent safety measures. They included expansion of the Runway End Safety Area at the airport.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath