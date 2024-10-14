ADVERTISEMENT

Demand to print textbooks in advance for FYUGP second semester

Updated - October 14, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) has demanded that the authorities at the University of Calicut take steps to distribute textbooks for the second semester of four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUGP) in advance.

KPCTA functionaries claimed on Monday that many students had not got the textbooks for the first semester even after the classes started. The courses were launched in July this year. The students had a tough time as the first semester exams are scheduled to begin in November.

The KPCTA demanded that the authorities take steps to print the books from the university press on an emergency basis. Machines should be installed for the purpose immediately. For the past couple of years, a private cooperative society has been printing some of the textbooks on behalf of the university as an emergency measure.

The KPCTA leaders said that if there was any need to hand over the job to an outside agency, a tender process should be initiated in line with the directions in the Kerala Store Purchase Manual and various government orders in this regard should be followed. Any purchase order above ₹5 lakh should be through an e-tender process. Newspaper advertisements should be published to call for quotations if the purchase order is above ₹1 lakh, they added.

