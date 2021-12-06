Demand to open S.M. Street for traffic

Building owners’ group submits memorandum to District Police Chief

The Small Scale Building Owners’ Association has said that opening S.M. Street for vehicular traffic is the only viable solution to the problem of traffic congestion at G.H. Road, Palayam, Moideen Pally Road and Court Road.

In a memorandum submitted to District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George on Monday, the association pointed out that irregular parking of vehicles around S.M. Street was the main cause for congestion and sought the reintroduction of traffic to the street as the arrangement had been before its renovation a few years ago.

Association patron C.E. Chakkunni said parking plazas at Kidson Corner and Link Road were yet to be a reality, forcing people to park their vehicles on the roadside, leading to traffic congestion in the heart of the city. He said that if S.M. Street was opened, parking arrangements could be made inside Land World, Koyenco Bazaar, Grand Bazaar, Chettiar Compound and Radha Compound, considerably reducing congestion on other roads.

The Association said the ban on traffic needed to be lifted to reclaim the commercial legacy of the region and ensure the survival of traders there. “Sabarimala pilgrims used to buy sweets from S.M. Street in large quantities earlier. The street used to be known as the ‘sleepless street’ at the time. But this has changed after the traffic ban,” said Mr. Chakkunni.

The Association had earlier submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Kozhikode Corporation. Mr. Chakkunni urged all authorities to join hands to resolve the issue.