Demand to form river protection authorities

Kozhikode

07 November 2021 23:09 IST

The two-day study camp organised by the All Kerala River Protection Committee at Thusharagiri in Kozhikode on Sunday demanded immediate formation of river protection authorities with semi-judicial powers. The camp also demanded that the government put on hold the plan to hand over the disputed land at Thusharagiri to original owners.

It demanded the upgradation of the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) in Kozhikode to a college that offer courses on sustainable development, efficient water usage, water purity and protection of river banks. The proposal is to offer certificate and diploma courses in the first phase and develop it into a ‘Water University’ later.

Earlier, CWRDM Executive Director Manoj. P. Samuel opened the camp.

Advertising

Advertising