Kozhikode

Demand to form river protection authorities

The two-day study camp organised by the All Kerala River Protection Committee at Thusharagiri in Kozhikode on Sunday demanded immediate formation of river protection authorities with semi-judicial powers. The camp also demanded that the government put on hold the plan to hand over the disputed land at Thusharagiri to original owners.

It demanded the upgradation of the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) in Kozhikode to a college that offer courses on sustainable development, efficient water usage, water purity and protection of river banks. The proposal is to offer certificate and diploma courses in the first phase and develop it into a ‘Water University’ later.

Earlier, CWRDM Executive Director Manoj. P. Samuel opened the camp.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2021 11:09:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/demand-to-form-river-protection-authorities/article37372930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY