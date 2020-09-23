Demand to fast-track road widening

Kozhikode

23 September 2020 23:58 IST

Immediate release of pending funds sought for Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road project

The action committee for the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road widening has requested the State government to immediately sanction pending funds for the project and complete the work at the earliest.

At a recent meeting chaired by historian M.G.S. Narayanan welcoming the release of ₹50 crore for the project, the committee demanded that the amount be distributed to those who had been waiting for compensation for long.

