Demand to drop Blue Economy, Marine Bill

Kozhikode

16 December 2021 00:11 IST

The Kozhikode Corporation passed four motions and dismissed two in a row at a meeting of its council on Wednesday.

The first motion presented by V.K. Mohandas, demanding that the Centre back out from the Blue Economy and Marine Bill 2021, was met with stiff opposition from BJP members. Mr. Mohandas claimed that the Bill would have dangerous consequences in the deep-sea ecosystem. “The government has decided to mine 20 lakh sq.km under the sea for petroleum products and hand over the rights to corporate companies. This will lead to deterioration of the marine population,” he said. The motion was passed as only seven councillors opposed it.

On another motion presented by V.P. Manoj, the Corporation asked the authorities to take up the development of the District Homeo Hospital, which is struggling due to lack of facilities. “The seven outpatient (OP) units are functioning in just two rooms. There are at least 75 patients a day in each OP unit. The physiotherapy unit has a leaking roof,” Mr. Manoj said and suggested that a nearby land be acquired to develop infrastructure for the hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

The motion by Manoharan Mangayaril against the proposed expansion of the depot of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at Elathur was also passed. Mr. Mangarayil pointed out that the depot disturbed normal life in the locality. He suggested that the unit be shifted to another place.

The council voted out two motions that were apparently against the State government. S.K. Aboobakker, in his motion, demanded that the government cut down tax for petroleum products at the same scale as the Centre, while K.K. Moideen Koya said the SilverLine project should be dropped. He alleged that the project was being planned without a proper environmental impact study and economic feasibility study. He said it would push the already debt-ridden State into further debt.