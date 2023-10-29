Demand to construct bypass for Thamarassery Ghat Road gains momentum

October 29, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The demand to construct a 14-km bypass for Thamarassery Ghat Road is again gaining momentum as other options including temporary traffic regulations and ban on wayside parking to decongest the mountain pass is yet to be effective to address the recurring traffic snarl-up.

Around 30 organisations, including merchant forums and the Ghat Road protection committee, are now working under an action committee to realise the project.

The members of the action committee said the realisation of the proposed Chippilithode-Maruthilavu-Thalippuzha bypass road will only help to decongest the Thamarassery Ghat Road. According to them, two proposals earlier submitted to the government after field-level studies and preparation of estimates are yet to evoke any action.

“The construction of parallel roads or tunnel roads through other locations will hardly help to address the existing issues on the Thamarassery Ghat Road. What we seek is not a parallel road but an accessible bypass road that can address the recurring traffic blocks,” said T.R. Omanakkuttan, general convener of the action committee. He pointed out that the bypass road can be used for introducing one-way traffic regulations effectively.

The functionaries of various organisations working under the action committee said that the new bypass road can be completed quickly as the terrain is suitable without any hairpin curves or reserved forest land. If the Forest department is clearing its side, the State government and the National Highway Authority of India can easily proceed with the implementation.

Local residents in the area said that private land required for the road will be available free of cost as all are waiting for the realisation of the project. According to them, a portion of the proposed site was used as a local road several decades ago for transporting wood. Forest land acquisition would be required only below a length of two kilometres, they added.

“We want the State government to come up with a feasibility study and submit a report to the Central government for further action. Fund will not be an issue if the Central government is approving the proposal,” said V.K. Hussain Kutty, chairman of the action committee. He also added that the construction of a bypass road will only help the future conservation of the scenic Thamarassery mountain pass from uncontrolled traffic.

Action committee leaders make it clear that they will resume their intensified campaign for the bypass road from November 20 with a mass campaign at Puthuppadi. After that, another public convention to mobilise public and political support will be held in Kozhikode city, they added.

