Demand to blacklist waste management firm

Kozhikode

24 June 2020 19:44 IST

Niravu exploiting Kozhikode Corporation, says councillor

Opposition councillors in the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation have demanded that the corporation blacklist Vengeri-based Niravu Zero Waste Management and ban it from participating in bidding for the civic body’s projects. The demand was raised at the council meeting on Wednesday based on an item in the agenda deciding to withhold ₹80,5816 payable to Niravu for removing reject waste from the dumping yard next to the corporation’s plastic recycling unit at West Hill. An inquiry by the Health Supervisor, based on public complaints, found that the agency, empanelled by the Suchitwa Mission, had mixed sand with reject waste to increase the weight of the load, making the corporation liable to pay more to the company.

IUML councillor C. Abdurahman said that several allegations had come up against Niravu and that the agency was exploiting the corporation. He also alleged that people behind Niravu did not have the required technical know-how to carry out projects.

However, Health Standing Committee chairman of the corporation K.V. Baburaj said that the agency had carried out several projects successfully for the corporation and that it had played a major role in earning the corporation a good name in the waste management sector. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran suggested that the issue be left to the Health Standing Committee for further discussions and action.

Housing scheme

BJP councillor Nambidi Narayanan made a submission on the PMAY-LIFE scheme. The seventh phase of the scheme was under way but beneficiaries had not received any help under the project, he said. Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said that the DPR for the seventh phase had been approved by State and Central governments, but both had not sanctioned their share of funds for the project. He said that 719 beneficiaries had been chosen in the seventh phase of the housing project, of which 675 had submitted applications for building permit.

IUML councillor K.T. Beeran Koya drew the council’s attention to flooding in some parts of the city. He said that flow of water had been blocked at the place where Kallayi river met the Connolly Canal, which was the reason for flooding in many parts of the city. The Mayor pointed out that there were some technical problems in desilting Kallai river. He said discussions were on with stakeholders to overcome the hurdles.

Mullappally slammed

Earlier, the council passed an adjournment motion condemning the remarks of KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran against the Health Minister. CPI(M) councillor C.K. Seenath, presenting the motion, said that his words were demeaning to all women and that it showed his deep intolerance towards women doing well in their career.

The council also passed a motion presented by IUML councillor M. Kunhamutti demanding widening of the Nallalam- Kunnummal road, and another motion by SJD councillor P. Kishenchand asking the Central government to control fuel prices.