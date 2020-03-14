Demand rife to establish maritime academy at Beypore

Lida Jacob, vice chairperson of Kerala Maritime Board, interacts with port officials and Chamber of Commerce leaders at Beypore Port on Friday.

Kozhikode

14 March 2020 00:18 IST

Industry body promises to identify land and building for the project

The demand to open a maritime academy headquartered at Beypore to train young professionals in the field was placed before Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) Vice Chairperson Lida Jacob during her visit to the port on Friday to review the local developmental needs and port infrastructure.

Leaders of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), who took up the demand with Ms. Jacob, said they would identify suitable land and building infrastructure if the KMB gave the green light for the project.

CCCI leaders said the academy could be opened in such a way that it facilitated the admission of at least 40 candidates. They also stressed the need for well-trained manpower for managing the academy, apart from a port advisory council for overall supervision.

Advertising

Advertising

During discussions, members of the port committee of the CCCI said it was high time the Beypore Port got a better transshipment connectivity to Sharjah. According to them, the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone authorities had promised their cooperation during their visit to Kozhikode for smoothening cargo movement from Sharjah/Dubai to Beypore and Colombo.

On behalf of the importer community, the port committee sought a revision of the existing incentive system for facilitating better container movement through seaports. It called for a revised incentive scheme to compensate the loss of vessel operators in Kerala.

The other demands placed before the KMB included opening of a dedicated wharf for container vessels, dredging of the existing wharf, reduction of port charges, and immediate formation of a statutory port advisory and management committee comprising people’s representatives.

CCCI functionaries said the request to ensure 24x7 work practice and standard operating procedure ensuring better cooperation from local labourers too was submitted to the KMB. Beypore Port officer Aswini Prathap and officials of the Harbour Engineering Department, Foreigners Regional Registration Office, and the Lakshadweep Administration were present.