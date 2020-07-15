Demand rife for new fire station at Thamarassery

Voluntary organisations and local rescue workers in the rural areas of Kozhikode have appealed to the State government to examine the possibility of opening a new fire station headquartered at Thamarassery to effectively handle emergency rescue operations in the hinterland.

The demand comes in the wake of the rise in road accidents in the Thamarassery pass, drowning incidents, and fire outbreaks. Such cases are now being handled by rescue units from distant locations like Mukkom, Narikkuni, Kozhikode, and Kalpetta.

Local body representatives at Thamarassery pointed out that the proposed services can be started by utilising an existing building and compound which earlier served as a check-post. Even a satellite station with basic amenities can be a big relief for the entire area, they said.

Fire and Rescue Services officials from Mukkom and Narikkuni stations also support the need for a separate station. According to them, the delay in reaching distant locations often spoils their effort.

A new fire station at Thamarassery is expected to go a long way in providing better service in case of accidents on the 12-km-long Thamarassery Ghat Road. Now, they are mostly managed by the Ghat Road Protection Committee and the local police.

Community rescue volunteers from the area said an earlier proposal for opening a fire station at Puthuppadi was still hanging in the balance. Though the panchayat had earlier identified land for the project, it lost steam midway, they added.